Breezy and mild temps today, then much colder tonight into Friday.
2/23: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Some sunshine and milder with highs in the 50s around Toledo, 60s to the south, 40s up in Michigan. It’ll also get breezy with gusts up to 35 mph. TONIGHT: A few flurries may develop, and it’ll stay breezy with temps plunging into the 20s overnight. FRIDAY: A morning flurry possible, otherwise cold with highs near 30. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a snow shower possible, lows in the mid-20s. SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs around 40. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 40s, but breezy again. EXTENDED: Monday is expected to bring us more heavy rain with highs in the low 50s and a possible t-storm. It’ll also be windy Monday into Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph. There is a chance of rain and/or snow later Wednesday. There may be an impactful storm late next week, but the storm track and precipitation type is uncertain at the moment.

