Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

5 dead in plane crash headed to aid in environmental clean-up of deadly Oakwood Village explosion

No survivors in plane crash responding to Oakwood explosion
No survivors in plane crash responding to Oakwood explosion(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Michelle Nicks
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A plane headed to Columbus crashed Wednesday, killing all five people onboard, according to officials.

The plane crashed shortly after taking off near Little Rock, Arkansas, officials said.

All five people in the plane, including the pilot, were employees of CTEH, a consulting firm that provides responds services including “environmental data collection, and management, GIS, safety, incident management, industrial hygiene, toxicology and human health consulting for the public and private sectors.”

According to the company, the group was headed to Oakwood Village in an effort to assist the aftermath of an explosion at I. Schumann & Co.

1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

“We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues,” said Dr. Paul Nony, senior vice president of CTEH®. “We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers.”

19 News has also learned that the same company, also had representatives in East Palestine recently to help with the environmental clean-up after the derailment disaster that forced hundreds to evacuate their homes.

Shane Carter, director of public affairs & government relations for the Bill & Hillary Clinton National Airport, released the following statement:

“Clinton National Airport expresses our condolences to the families of those who died in today’s plane crash south of the airport. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board and will be providing updates.”

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash and determine what caused it, and it’s unclear if weather was a factor.

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
EXPECTED RAIN AND ICE TOTALS FOR 2/22/23
Rain and freezing rain ending Wednesday night
The Fostoria Police Department said Wednesday they’ve arrested 15 suspects and charged them...
15 arrested in NW Ohio for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

The incident happened on Feb. 22 around 5:45 p.m. on the 42000 block of 30th St. near 42nd...
Volunteer firefighter killed by downed power line in Michigan
The Fostoria Police Department said Wednesday they’ve arrested 15 suspects and charged them...
15 arrested in NW Ohio for alleged child sex crimes
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Transportation Secretary visits East Palestine Thursday
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Tyrome Alexander will finish up his duties on Feb. 23 while Gretchen DeBacker’s final day will...
Toledo Mayor announces changes in City Administration