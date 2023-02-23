Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’

Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.(Bradford Ski Area)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.

According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.

Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.

The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”

Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
EXPECTED RAIN AND ICE TOTALS FOR 2/22/23
Rain and freezing rain ending Wednesday night
The Fostoria Police Department said Wednesday they’ve arrested 15 suspects and charged them...
15 arrested in NW Ohio for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

Ohio officials estimate tens of thousands of fish, mostly minnows, died as a result of the East...
Wildlife officials encouraged by East Palestine recovery
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
A tribute is placed in a fence of Club Q, which was the site of a mass shooting in November...
Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified