BODY CAM: Coach Harbaugh helps police move a tree during ice storms

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Ann Arbor were surprised when a good Samaritan who stopped to help clear a roadway turned out to be none other than University of Michigan’s Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh.

Ann Arbor police released body camera footage Thursday showing Officer Howard Cooper responding to the scene of a large tree blocking a road Wednesday night during the ice storms that rolled through the region. Harbaugh pulled up to the scene in a van and wanted to help clear the road. Officer Cooper handed Harbaugh a pair of gloves and the two went to work “inch by inch” moving the tree to clear a lane of traffic.

“We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Ofc Cooper,” Ann Arbor police said.

