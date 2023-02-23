Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

BODY CAM: Coach Harbaugh helps police move a tree during ice storms

University of Michigan Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh helps police clear a roadway when a large tree fell in Ann Arbor during the ice storm
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Ann Arbor were surprised when a good Samaritan who stopped to help clear a roadway turned out to be none other than University of Michigan’s Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh.

Ann Arbor police released body camera footage Thursday showing Officer Howard Cooper responding to the scene of a large tree blocking a road Wednesday night during the ice storms that rolled through the region. Harbaugh pulled up to the scene in a van and wanted to help clear the road. Officer Cooper handed Harbaugh a pair of gloves and the two went to work “inch by inch” moving the tree to clear a lane of traffic.

“We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Ofc Cooper,” Ann Arbor police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
EXPECTED RAIN AND ICE TOTALS FOR 2/22/23
Rain and freezing rain ending Wednesday night
The Fostoria Police Department said Wednesday they’ve arrested 15 suspects and charged them...
15 arrested in NW Ohio for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Hancock County Veterans Services Office hosts PACT act information session
Grayson Risner
Perrysburg Twp. Police seek help with finding missing teen
The class isn’t open to everyone, but it’s highly revered.
Building Better Schools: DeSalles High School leadership course
Owners say the theft happened over Presidents’ Day Weekend.
Trailer stolen outside of antique store