BODY CAM: Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Body cam footage was released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showing authorities relaying life-saving antivenom from the Toledo Zoo.
In October, OSHP was contacted by Indiana University Health saying that a person was in dire need of antivenom after suffering a snakebite.
OSHP says troopers, deputies and dispatchers from OSHP, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police worked together on the lifesaving relay from the Toledo Zoo.
