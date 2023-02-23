BODY CAM: Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Body cam footage was released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showing authorities relaying life-saving antivenom from the Toledo Zoo.

In October, OSHP was contacted by Indiana University Health saying that a person was in dire need of antivenom after suffering a snakebite.

OSHP says troopers, deputies and dispatchers from OSHP, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police worked together on the lifesaving relay from the Toledo Zoo.

