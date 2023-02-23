Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Building Better Schools: St. Francis de Sales high school offers leadership course

By Kristian Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The class isn’t open to everyone, but it’s highly revered.

St. Francis de Sales High School offers a sophomore leadership course to teach young men leadership, and to get accepted; a peer or teacher must first nominate you.

“The big lesson sophomore year is simply this they don’t see themselves as leaders. They don’t see themselves as leaders. They don’t know their own skills or own strengths, and so the big push sophomore year is speaking into them and saying, ‘you are a leader today. How do we live it out,’ and it takes an entire semester to get that through,” said Father Joseph Newman, leadership instructor.

Sophomore Robert Hinkle said he was excited to be afforded the opportunity.

“I got the news I was accepted into it, and I thought it was a good opportunity for the future and career-wise knowing what to do be a good leader for the school,” Hinkle said.

In this course, students tackle subjects like brotherhood and servant leadership.

“The teachers do a great job of really engaging us and helping us learn about the topics,” said Jameson Heck.

Leadership courses are also offered to juniors and seniors.

“So all of our students get leadership training, and then a group of students works with me sophomore year, junior year, and senior year and small cohorts to go deeper it. It’s a blast to teach because I get to go in there and find out what their interests are, and I get to shift the class depending on where we want to take it,”

Senior year, these students will present everything they’ve learned along the way to faculty and staff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
EXPECTED RAIN AND ICE TOTALS FOR 2/22/23
Rain and freezing rain ending Wednesday night
The Fostoria Police Department said Wednesday they’ve arrested 15 suspects and charged them...
15 arrested in NW Ohio for alleged child sex crimes