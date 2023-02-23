Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

February 23rd Weather Forecast

Colder Friday, Heavy Rain Next Monday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fog and mist are possible through early afternoon today. Some sunshine will develop for the afternoon with highs in the low 50s (warmer south). A few flurries may develop tonight into early Friday morning. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Highs will be in the low 40s over the weekend. Monday is expected to bring more heavy rain with a chance of 50. There is a chance of rain and/or snow late Wednesday. There may be an impactful storm late next week, but the storm track and precipitation type is uncertain at the moment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
Camyrn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
The Fostoria Police Department said Wednesday they’ve arrested 15 suspects and charged them...
15 arrested in NW Ohio for alleged child sex crimes
EXPECTED RAIN AND ICE TOTALS FOR 2/22/23
Rain and freezing rain ending Wednesday night

Latest News

February 23rd Weather Forecast
February 23rd Weather Forecast
2/22/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/22/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/22/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/22/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
2/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast