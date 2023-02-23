February 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fog and mist are possible through early afternoon today. Some sunshine will develop for the afternoon with highs in the low 50s (warmer south). A few flurries may develop tonight into early Friday morning. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Highs will be in the low 40s over the weekend. Monday is expected to bring more heavy rain with a chance of 50. There is a chance of rain and/or snow late Wednesday. There may be an impactful storm late next week, but the storm track and precipitation type is uncertain at the moment.

