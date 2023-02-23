Hancock County Veterans Services Office hosts PACT act information session

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Hancock County Veterans Services Office, alongside VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is hosting a PACT information session on Monday.

The event will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Hancock County Veteran Services Office located on 1100 E. Main Cross St. Suite 123.

The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans and Survivors of Veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and varying toxic substances during their service in Vietnam, The Gulf War, and Post 9/11 eras. In addition, veterans who served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River for a minimum of 30 cumulative days from August 1953 through December 1987.

“This is an amazing opportunity for veterans and family members to learn about how the PACT Act benefits impact them. The staff from the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center will provide the presentation; have staff available to do on-site, private toxic exposure screenings, as well as members of their team to answer questions about eligibility and community care. Additionally, the veterans’ service office team will be available to fill out forms for disability claims, answer questions about how the PACT Act benefits might impact other benefits you already receive, and make state veterans ID cards,” Nichole Coleman, Executive Director of Hancock County Veterans Services, said.

Services from Ann Arbor VA, Transition Assistance Program, Hidden Heroes, and Hancock County Veterans Service Office will present information and answer questions for participants.

“I am excited to share information on the 2023 Promise to address comprehensive toxics (PACT) ACT with your community. This new monumentous legislation expands toxic-exposed Veterans to access to VA care and benefits, adds over 23 presumptive conditions for radiation, Agent Orange, Gulf-war toxins, burn pit exposures, and address Camp Lejeune water contamination,” Gino DeTone, PACT ACT Public Affairs Outreach Specialist with VA Ann Arbor Healthcare system.

Participants are asked to bring their DD-214 and register for the session by calling Hancock County Veterans Service Office at 419-424-7036.

