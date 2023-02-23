Major hurdle cleared for Toledo Public Schools CDL program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next generation of truck drivers might be trained during their time in Toledo Public Schools.

Program leaders have cleared a major hurdle on their way to a program that could begin as early as this fall. There are still more approvals at the state level to be ironed out, however, when it’s all done, these graduates will be in high demand.

An empty space of grass sitting next to Rogers High School might soon become the incubator for the high-demand field of trucking and logistics.

“We haven’t lost sight of this since 2014 and have been unrelenting in our pursuit of it. We’ve had students along the way that we have gauged in terms of interest and the interest is definitely there,” said Tom Dimitrew, TPS Executive Director of Career Technology.

Hill Avenue and McTigue Drive is the future site of the Toledo Public Schools commercial drivers’ license program. Students would achieve their CDL and get the training and certifications right on TPS property. A sticking point was the special use permit for the new pad for the vehicles and a propane storage tank. Toledo city council has now approved them both.

“It’s been a considerable effort. We’ve spent a great deal of time working with the community, as we should, to put together a proposal that everyone can be comfortable and happy with,” said Dimitrew. The state of Ohio still needs to sign off on what essentially become a new school. When that happens, 8 students are expected each semester.

“When they see their classmates achieving success and they realize it’s a realistic option for them as well you’ll see the students following suit. I think we’ll very quickly get to a point of surplus interest,” said Dimitrew.

A CDL is what bus drivers need and bus drivers are exactly what districts like TPS need. But you can’t go from your graduation to driving a bus. Bus rivers need to be at least 21 with certain certificates.

District leaders did say maybe this can become a pipeline for drivers one day. They’d get a few years of experience somewhere else and then maybe come back to working with the district.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.