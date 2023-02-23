Birthday Club
Man sentenced in fatal Clyde shooting

2 men charged with murder after Clyde shooting
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLYDE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man convicted of improperly handling a firearm in connection to a fatal shooting in Clyde has learned his prison sentence.

Court records show Jermaine Howard was sentenced to five years in connection to the fatal shooting of Joshlyn Bridges in October of 2021. Howard and another suspect, Deondre Strange, were charged in the case. Howard was acquitted of the most serious charges against him last year. Strange has yet to be convicted or acquitted.

Police say three people, including suspects Howard and Strange, were injured in the shooting at the Laurel Hurst apartment complex on East Commerce Drive in Clyde. When police arrived, they found Bridges had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Strange and Howard were inside a Ford Explorer that had overturned.

