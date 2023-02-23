Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man wins $100K from scratch-off during stop for eggs

The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, Ky., recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X...
The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, Ky., recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X game’s top prize of $100,000.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky made an early morning trip to Kroger and left with more than just groceries.

Jerry Pannell went to buy eggs for his breakfast and decided to get a scratch-off lottery ticket while he was there.

To his surprise, Pannell won the top prize of $100,000 in the $5 Wild Numbers 20x game.

“I scratched it off and came right here (lottery headquarters),” Pannell told officials with the Kentucky Lottery. “I was just so surprised.”

Pannell took home $71,500 after taxes and will be using the money for home improvements, according to lottery officials.

He told lottery officials that his wife, who died a year ago, always wanted to make improvements to their home and now he has a chance to.

“I just wish she was here to see them,” Pannell said.

The Kroger store will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
Camyrn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
EXPECTED RAIN AND ICE TOTALS FOR 2/22/23
Rain and freezing rain ending Wednesday night
The Fostoria Police Department said Wednesday they’ve arrested 15 suspects and charged them...
15 arrested in NW Ohio for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

The entire team hopes they can serve as inspiration for others.
Deaf cheerleading squad makes history with first competition win
The man who discovered the body is hoping investigators can determine who she was and what...
Man finds woman’s body along river in West Virginia
Tyrome Alexander will finish up his duties on Feb. 23 while Gretchen DeBacker’s final day will...
Toledo Mayor announces changes in City Administration
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Transportation Secretary visits East Palestine Thursday
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying