Maumee Police reopen case in 1977 murder

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The search is on for the person or persons that killed Jane Jordan 46 years ago.

The Maumee Police Department issued a call to the community Wednesday that they were re-opening the case after a plea from the family.

They’re looking for anyone that worked at Jeep, resided at 2039 or 2037 Key St during the fall of 1977, were affiliated with the Carlo Sommer Crusade of Love, or have any information regarding Jane or the identity of her killer.

Please contact Detective Rutledge at crutledge@maumee.org, call 419-897-7033, stop in at 109 E. Dudley St in Maumee with any information.

Below is the story the department shared on their Facebook page laying out the facts of the 31-year-old’s murder:

On the evening of October 18, 1977, a foreman working at Jeep asked another employee, Robert Tille, to go to the apartment of Jane Jordan to check on her. Jane lived at Lake View Shores apartments in Maumee and had been a ‘no show’ at work for three days. Along the way, Robert found another employee, Raymond Luce, to tag along with him. Once they arrived, both men went inside Jane’s apartment and found her deceased. After they found her, members of the Maumee Police Division responded to 2039 Key St for a reported suicide. When police arrived on scene, they were led inside the apartment where they located the body of a 31 year old female identified as Jane C Jordan. Due to the nature of her death, it was quickly established that Jane had been brutally murdered and she had been dead for a number of days. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office, as well as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), also responded to the scene. Jane was a mother of two children and a material handler at Jeep. She also had ties with a group known as the Carlo F Sommer Crusade of Love. Jane’s children were out of town with family at the time of the murder. As the months and years went on, the case became cold and remains unsolved to this day. In October of 2022, on the 45th anniversary of Jane’s murder, the Maumee Police Division was contacted by a member of Jane’s family regarding her case. Since the last time the case was re-opened, which was in 2000, there have been significant advancements in forensic technology. In an effort to bring closure for Jane’s family and identify her killer, the case was reopened. In an effort to utilize all available resources, we are currently working closely with our law enforcement partners from BCI and the FBI. In recent weeks, evidence retained by the Maumee Police Division has been resubmitted to BCI’s lab for forensic analysis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.