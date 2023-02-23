Owens Community College hosts Veterans Empowerment Winter Fair

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) – Owens Community College is hosting a Winter Fair to support Veterans on Saturday.

The Veterans Empowerment Winter Fair will offer support programs for the following needs: wellness, finances, home/environment, growth, and life resources.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Owens Community College’s Community Education and Wellness Center, located on 3200 Bright Road, Findlay.

Alissa Harris, Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System will be the keynote speaker.

The full itinerary is listed below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.