Perrysburg Twp. Police seek help with finding missing teen

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Township Police Department is seeking help from the public to help find a missing teen.

According to a Facebook Post, Grayson Risner went missing on Feb. 18.

Officials say they do not believe Risner is in any danger as he has been in contact with his friends, but he will not tell his friends where he is.

If you have any information about Risner’s whereabouts, contact the Perrysburg Township Police Department.

