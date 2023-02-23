Birthday Club
SE Michigan cleaning up after ice storm damage, power outages

Crews in southeast Michigan are cleaning up the area Thursday after an ice storm caused widespread damage and power outages.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Crews in southeast Michigan are cleaning up the area Thursday after an ice storm caused widespread damage and power outages.

As of Thursday afternoon, DTE reported nearly a half million customers were without power across the state and Consumers Energy reported more than 200,000 customers were without power.

Adrian Michigan is one of the areas hit hardest by the storm. The Lenawee County Sheriff told 13abc authorities have closed between 25 and 50 roads throughout the course of the storm and its aftermath for downed power lines and tree limbs. The weight of the ice build up is largely to blame.

In Van Buren County, a Paw Paw firefighter was killed by a downed power line Wednesday night.

Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said they don’t have the personnel to man every dropped power line. Dispatchers received so many calls Wednesday night that their 911 service went down for about two hours. The calls continue to flood in Thursday. The sheriff said just north of town toward Tecumseh is one of the hardest hit areas.

See photo galleries of the aftermath of the ice storm in Adrian and Hillsdale below. 13abc will have updates on Action News at 4, 5, and 6 Thursday night.

