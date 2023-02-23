Birthday Club
Thousands of aquatic species were killed from East Palestine train derailment, ODNR says

ODNR releases findings from investigation
By Mary LeBus
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed Thursday that the thousands of “small fish” found dead in East Palestine were killed from the train derailment that occurred on Feb. 3.

Director of ODNR Mary Mertz says the “estimated total kill number” of aquatic species that died from the hazardous contaminant spill was over 38,000 minnows and around 5,500 amphibians.

Officials were able to make this calculation after collecting samples on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 from affected local waterways at four different sites, Mertz said.

During the two-day collection, 2,938 species were confirmed dead from contaminants or distress. Some were amphibians, but nearly 2,200 minnows or small fish, the director explained again.

While thousands of species were impacted in East Palestine, Mertz says that there have been no additional signs of distress of wildlife in the area.

“We have seen live fish already return to Leslie Run,” she said. “That’s a great sign.”

As of now, the ecosystem restoration timeline is unknown, ODNR officials say, but Mertz is confident there will be a “full recovery.”

“I’m sure it’s something we’re going to watch for a long time,” the director said. “We’re going to bring it back - it’s going to come back.”

Additionally, ODNR says they received a report of an opossum and three birds that were found dead in East Palestine.

Officials reported the deaths to the Ohio Department of Agriculture who confirmed the animals did not suffer from chemical poisoning, Mertz clarified.

ODNR officers say they “have not seen an impact” on species that eat the aquatic species that died.

Another environmental agency is currently handling the disposal process.

