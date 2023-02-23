Toledo Mayor announces changes in City Administration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced a few changes in City Administration on Thursday.

According to the Mayor, Tyrome Alexander, who serves as the Director of Human Resources, and Gretchen DeBacker, who holds the position of Director of Marketing and Communications, are both moving on to pursue other job opportunities.

“I am grateful for all of their hard work and dedication,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “Their contributions to our city will leave a lasting impact. I wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

Alexander will finish up his duties on Feb. 23 while DeBacker’s final day will be March 9.

The City says Alexander has been with the City since 2019. He will become the human resources director for the City of Richmond, Virginia.

“I am eternally thankful for the opportunity and work experiences that the City has provided me,” said Alexander. “It has been my honor and pleasure to be a member of the Kapszukiewicz administration and to work with a group of amazing and dedicated employees.”

During DeBacker’s five-year tenure with the City, she made significant contributions serving first as Legislative Director before assuming her role as Director of Marketing and Communications. The City says she also played a role in overseeing communications during the COVID Response efforts at the Emergency Operations Center.

DeBacker has decided to pursue a new opportunity in her legal career.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work for the City of Toledo and to serve its residents,” said DeBacker.

According to the City, Victoria Coleman will serve as the interim Director of Human Resources and Rachel Hart will become the interim director of the Department of Marketing and Communications.

