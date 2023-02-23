Trailer stolen from Toledo Antique Mall on Woodville Rd.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a store filled with hidden gems, but something in the parking lot got swiped.

“Where the trailer was supposed to be was empty, so I literally black out and I stop in the middle of the parking lot and was like, ‘What happened?’” explained Alessandra Podboy, who co-owns Toledo Antique Mall on Woodville Rd. with her husband. “Really shocks us because it’s something that we were not expecting. The trailer was located in a very open area. It was not even hidden.”

Podboy says she and her husband bought the property in 2018. Since they own the lot as well as the building, she says they felt comfortable storing the trailer in the parking area.

She adds that the trailer was empty when it was taken. However, it’s an estimated loss upwards of $5,500.

“It’s something that we use for our business to move furniture to help our clients,” explains Podboy. “So, thankfully nothing special from any client was inside of the trailer, but the trailer per se, it’s a big loss for our business.”

It was also fastened with a trailer hitch lock, but that did not stop someone from hauling it away. Podboy says it’s a wake up call, not just for her antique store, but for every small business owner.

“Basically we want to make the message there for other businesses to be aware that your property might not be safe,” said Podboy.

If you spot the trailer with the Ohio License Plate: SXX 1578, or if you have any information about it, contact Lake Twp. Police.

