Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Trailer stolen from Toledo Antique Mall on Woodville Rd.

Owners say the theft happened over Presidents’ Day Weekend
This picture shows the trailer that was stolen from the lot of Toledo Antique Mall on Woodville...
This picture shows the trailer that was stolen from the lot of Toledo Antique Mall on Woodville Rd. in Northwood(Alessandra Podboy)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a store filled with hidden gems, but something in the parking lot got swiped.

“Where the trailer was supposed to be was empty, so I literally black out and I stop in the middle of the parking lot and was like, ‘What happened?’” explained Alessandra Podboy, who co-owns Toledo Antique Mall on Woodville Rd. with her husband. “Really shocks us because it’s something that we were not expecting. The trailer was located in a very open area. It was not even hidden.”

Podboy says she and her husband bought the property in 2018. Since they own the lot as well as the building, she says they felt comfortable storing the trailer in the parking area.

She adds that the trailer was empty when it was taken. However, it’s an estimated loss upwards of $5,500.

“It’s something that we use for our business to move furniture to help our clients,” explains Podboy. “So, thankfully nothing special from any client was inside of the trailer, but the trailer per se, it’s a big loss for our business.”

It was also fastened with a trailer hitch lock, but that did not stop someone from hauling it away. Podboy says it’s a wake up call, not just for her antique store, but for every small business owner.

“Basically we want to make the message there for other businesses to be aware that your property might not be safe,” said Podboy.

If you spot the trailer with the Ohio License Plate: SXX 1578, or if you have any information about it, contact Lake Twp. Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
Toledo woman dies from dog attack in her backyard
EXPECTED RAIN AND ICE TOTALS FOR 2/22/23
Rain and freezing rain ending Wednesday night
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
TLCHD
Lucas County issues overdose alert

Latest News

Local medical mission team offering aid in Turkey and Syria earthquake relief efforts
Local medical mission team offering aid in Turkey and Syria earthquake relief efforts
EXPECTED RAIN AND ICE TOTALS FOR 2/22/23
Rain and freezing rain ending Wednesday night
2/22/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/22/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Major hurdle cleared for Toledo Public Schools CDL program
Major hurdle cleared for Toledo Public Schools CDL program