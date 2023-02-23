UToledo Panhellenic, Interfraternity Councils to welcome Shari and Cory Foltz

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo Panhellenic and Interfraternity Councils are welcoming Shari and Cory Foltz and the iamstonefoltz FOUNDATION to campus next month.

The Foltzs will be on campus on March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Student Union Auditorium. UToledo says during their visit, Shari and Cory will talk about their son’s experience with fraternity hazing.

The Foltzs created the iamstonefoltz FOUNDATION in honor of Stone who passed away from alcohol poisoning on March 7, 2021, three days after attending a fraternity hazing ritual. Stone was enrolled in Bowling Green State University’s business program in pursuit of his dream to become an entrepreneur.

UToledo says all students and staff are encouraged to attend and hear the Foltz’s story which is a powerful message about alcohol, the deadly consequences of hazing and their family’s heartfelt message to “Never Leave Anyone Behind.”

