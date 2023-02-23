Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Volunteer firefighter killed by downed power line in Michigan

The incident happened on Feb. 22 around 5:45 p.m. on the 42000 block of 30th St. near 42nd...
The incident happened on Feb. 22 around 5:45 p.m. on the 42000 block of 30th St. near 42nd Avenue in Almena Township.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A volunteer Paw Paw firefighter was killed by a downed power line on Wednesday, according to Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott.

The incident happened on Feb. 22 around 5:45 p.m. on the 42000 block of 30th St. near 42nd Avenue in Almena Township.

“On behalf of the Paw Paw Fire Department, it is with a heavy heart that they lost one of their own tonight on a tragic incident, no fault of the firefighter,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Department is asking at this time that you give them time to deal with this tragedy, and at a later date and time more information will be available. They would also ask that you respect the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time while they are mourning the loss.”

The downed power line was caused by an ice storm that swept through the area on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
EXPECTED RAIN AND ICE TOTALS FOR 2/22/23
Rain and freezing rain ending Wednesday night
The Fostoria Police Department said Wednesday they’ve arrested 15 suspects and charged them...
15 arrested in NW Ohio for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

The Fostoria Police Department said Wednesday they’ve arrested 15 suspects and charged them...
15 arrested in NW Ohio for alleged child sex crimes
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Transportation Secretary visits East Palestine Thursday
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Tyrome Alexander will finish up his duties on Feb. 23 while Gretchen DeBacker’s final day will...
Toledo Mayor announces changes in City Administration