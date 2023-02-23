Volunteer firefighter killed by downed power line in Michigan

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A volunteer Paw Paw firefighter was killed by a downed power line on Wednesday, according to Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott.

The incident happened on Feb. 22 around 5:45 p.m. on the 42000 block of 30th St. near 42nd Avenue in Almena Township.

“On behalf of the Paw Paw Fire Department, it is with a heavy heart that they lost one of their own tonight on a tragic incident, no fault of the firefighter,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Department is asking at this time that you give them time to deal with this tragedy, and at a later date and time more information will be available. They would also ask that you respect the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time while they are mourning the loss.”

The downed power line was caused by an ice storm that swept through the area on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.