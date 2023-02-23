Toledo woman convicted in crash that killed her twin sister

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman has been convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide in a 2020 crash that killed her twin sister.

Court records show Ebony Mckenzie withdrew her previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide on Thursday. She previously faced the aggravated vehicular homicide charge and an operating a vehicle while impaired charge.

According to Toledo Police records, Ebony McKenzie was driving on I-475 in the early morning hours of July 1, 2020 when the car struck the median and rolled over. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Our media partner the Blade reports the passenger was McKenzie’s twin sister, Mahogany Mckenzie.

Ebony Mckenzie is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on April 6.

