Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo woman convicted in crash that killed her twin sister

Ebony McKenzie
Ebony McKenzie(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman has been convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide in a 2020 crash that killed her twin sister.

Court records show Ebony Mckenzie withdrew her previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide on Thursday. She previously faced the aggravated vehicular homicide charge and an operating a vehicle while impaired charge.

According to Toledo Police records, Ebony McKenzie was driving on I-475 in the early morning hours of July 1, 2020 when the car struck the median and rolled over. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Our media partner the Blade reports the passenger was McKenzie’s twin sister, Mahogany Mckenzie.

Ebony Mckenzie is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on April 6.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
EXPECTED RAIN AND ICE TOTALS FOR 2/22/23
Rain and freezing rain ending Wednesday night
The Fostoria Police Department said Wednesday they’ve arrested 15 suspects and charged them...
15 arrested in NW Ohio for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

An ice storm that swept through the area on Wednesday downed many trees and power lines while...
13abc Team Coverage: Aftermath of ice storm
Ohio officials estimate tens of thousands of fish, mostly minnows, died as a result of the East...
Wildlife officials encouraged by East Palestine recovery
Owens Community College hosts Veterans Empowerment Winter Fair
2/23/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/23/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast