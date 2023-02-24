2/24: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs in the mid-30s. TONIGHT: A few snow showers overnight with a dusting of snow possible and temps steady in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: After a morning flurry and clouds, clearing skies are expected with highs in the mid-40s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. EXTENDED: Heavy rain is likely on Monday with a t-storm possible and highs in middle 50s. Both Monday and Tuesday are expected to be windy with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s most of next week. A light rain/snow mix is possible later Wednesday into Thursday.

