Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Baby born during major snowstorm

A Minnesota family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm. (Source: WCCO/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (WCCO) - A family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm.

The drive to the hospital wasn’t an easy one.

Happy birthday, Hudson Dean Trautman, and boy, did you get a Minnesota welcome.

“I remember the first stop sign right outside our house. I skidded through it coming to the hospital, so,” father Adam Trautman said.

“For me, I said, what better thing to do in a storm than have a baby,” mother Micha Trautman said.

Micah and Adam Trautman’s doctors scheduled the induction last week for Wednesday evening.

The baby’s parents said they packed accordingly, not knowing when it might be safe to get home.

“My mother claims it looked like we were moving into the hospital,” Micha Trautman said.

“And the snacks up there, I mean, we had snacks, you had to have snacks for probably a week.” Adam Trautman said.

Owatonna Hospital, of course, had its own pre-storm prep, and it proved critical with Hudson’s healthy delivery via emergency c-section.

Administrators credited more than just doctors and nurses for the entire health system never missing a beat, including maintenance, facilities, housekeeping and nutrition.

“Out of all of those people, they helped to make the hospital run, are all on point and needed desperately through as we go through this storm,” said Helen Strike of

Allina Health.

“It all came together in the exact right way and for him to be born in the middle of a snowstorm will always be one of those memories well look back at,” Adam Trautman said.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
The incident happened on Feb. 22 around 5:45 p.m. on the 42000 block of 30th St. near 42nd...
Volunteer firefighter killed by downed power line in Michigan
Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo
BODY CAM: Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Ebony McKenzie
Toledo woman convicted in crash that killed her twin sister

Latest News

At approximately 1 a.m. on Feb. 24, Jacy Barnwell, 31, of Cecil, Ohio, was taken into custody...
Man arrested in Hicksville for sexual assault, Community Control violation
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China proposals
Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on...
Penguin to publish ‘classic’ Roald Dahl books after backlash
Imagine It! - Newton's Laws of Eggs - Feb. 25th, 2023