The Chuck Ealey Undefeated Spirit Foundation hosts scholarship essay contest for high school seniors

The Chuck Ealey Undefeated Spirit Foundation is inviting high school seniors to enter the 2023...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Chuck Ealey Undefeated Spirit Foundation is inviting high school seniors to enter its 2023 essay contest.

Any senior attending public or parochial schools in the greater Toledo area is eligible to enter. Entrants must submit a 500-word or less essay describing their undefeated spirit. You also need to include their first and last name, as well as their school’s name, as an attachment with their essay.

The winner will receive a $500 scholarship and each of the four runners-up will receive $125 scholarships.

Essays entered will be scored by a panelist of judges and five finalists will be chosen. Out of those five finalists, one winner will be chosen by the judges. Finalists will be contacted through their school or principal.

The five finalists will be celebrated and will receive their scholarships at the 2023 Undefeated Spirit foundation’s High School Awards Reception at the ProMedica World Headquarters in downtown Toledo on Sunday, April 16.

The deadline to enter in the contest is Tuesday, March 21 by 4:00p.m. Completed essays and forms will be submitted to kwhite@undefeatedspirit.com.

