City of Adrian announces winter storm branch pickup and compost site hours

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The City of Adrian says a branch pick-up will take place throughout the city next week.

The City says all brush and branches, that are no longer than six feet, must be out to the curb by 7 a.m. on Friday, March 3. There will be no leaf pick-up at this time as spring yard waste collection will take place in April.

According to the City, the compost site will be open as follows:

  • Feb. 28 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • March 2 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • March 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • March 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City says only brush and branches will be accepted at the compost site. Leaves and trash will not be accepted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

