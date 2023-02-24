City of Adrian announces winter storm branch pickup and compost site hours

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The City of Adrian says a branch pick-up will take place throughout the city next week.

The City says all brush and branches, that are no longer than six feet, must be out to the curb by 7 a.m. on Friday, March 3. There will be no leaf pick-up at this time as spring yard waste collection will take place in April.

According to the City, the compost site will be open as follows:

Feb. 28 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 2 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City says only brush and branches will be accepted at the compost site. Leaves and trash will not be accepted.

