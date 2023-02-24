DeWine launches Nursing Home Quality and Accountability Task Force

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine singed and Executive Order Friday that officially created the Ohio Governor’s Nursing Home Quality and Accountability Task Force.

During his 2023 State of the State Address, DeWine announced his plan to form the task force to study issues surrounding quality of life and quality of care in Ohio’s nursing homes.

The task force will travel to communities across the state between now and May to hear directly from nursing home residents and their loved ones about their experiences and issue a report of their findings.

“I promised that this task force would move quickly because we can’t afford to wait,” Governor DeWine said. “While many of our state’s nursing homes are very good, others are not meeting the standards we expect for those caring for our older loved ones. All too often – we hear of preventable tragedies occurring: medication errors, failure to provide care, poor infection prevention and control and sometimes even elder abuse.”

According to DeWine’s office, Ohio ranked 39th in the most recent Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services overall Quality Star Ratings. This scores all Medicare/Medicaid-funded nursing facilities between one and five stars on a variety of categories including overall quality.

DeWine’s office says Ohio’s overall nursing home quality currently ranks in the bottom quartile of all states. Additionally, many of the state’s nursing facilities are inconsistent in their compliance with standards of care, being forced to correct the same deficiencies repeatedly.

The Task Force’s inaugural meeting will be held on March 2 in Columbus at the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Shipley Atrium. The first community listening session will be held on March 3 at Columbus State Community College’s Event Center at Mitchell Hall.

“Gaining a full picture of what residents are experiencing will enable us to deliver a comprehensive report to the Governor with actionable steps we can take to improve the quality of our nursing homes, as we work to achieve our overarching vision of making Ohio the best place to age in the nation,” said Ursel McElroy, Director of the Ohio Department of Aging.

A full schedule of events will be released here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.