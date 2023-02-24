Birthday Club
East Palestine contaminated water being moved to Vickery waste site
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that a small amount of contaminated liquid from East Palestine is being hauled to a hazardous waste site in Ohio,

Officials say Vickery Deepwell Hazardous Waste will be taking in 581,500 gallons of contaminated liquid from the East Palestine train derailment site.

Vickery Deepwell is a deep well waste injection facility, which disposes of hazardous liquids deep underground.

According to a report done by the Ohio EPA, The waste stream is injected into the Mount Simon Sandstone at depths of approximately 2,800 feet below ground level.

The other 1,133, 933 gallons were sent to a hazardous waste facility in Texas.

