February 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be colder today with steady temperatures in the lower 30s. A snow flurry is possible early. A few flurries are possible tonight into early Saturday. Some clearing is possible late Saturday with a high in the low 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50. Heavy rain is likely on Monday with a high in the low to middle 50s. Both Monday and Tuesday are expected to be windy with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s most of next week. A light rain/snow mix is possible Wednesday night.

