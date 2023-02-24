Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

February 24th Weather Forecast

Warmer & Sunny on Sunday, Heavy Rain Monday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be colder today with steady temperatures in the lower 30s. A snow flurry is possible early. A few flurries are possible tonight into early Saturday. Some clearing is possible late Saturday with a high in the low 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50. Heavy rain is likely on Monday with a high in the low to middle 50s. Both Monday and Tuesday are expected to be windy with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s most of next week. A light rain/snow mix is possible Wednesday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
The incident happened on Feb. 22 around 5:45 p.m. on the 42000 block of 30th St. near 42nd...
Volunteer firefighter killed by downed power line in Michigan
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo
BODY CAM: Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo
Some residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are skeptical about how safe the area is after a train...
NTSB: No alert for train crew until just before derailment

Latest News

February 24th Weather Forecast
February 24th Weather Forecast
2/23/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/23/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/23/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/23/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
2/23/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/23/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast