Local medical mission team offering help in Turkey and Syria earthquake relief efforts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Making a small gesture after a big disaster, a local medical mission team is packing supplies for doctors and patients in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake that hit last week.

“Maybe I’m just putting a couple of syringes in a bag, but I know that in the long run, that’s going to go towards helping people, and I think that’s a really humbling thing,” said a University of Toledo medical student, Safa Habib.

University of Toledo medical students say they can’t make it over there right now, but they know anything will help.

“Other people can, and they need help getting ready to go over there to help and stuff like that,” said UT medical student Brianna Bailey.

“I think we have a duty, it’s part of our profession to help others and to teach the younger students that can’t go themselves into a disaster area, but they can find out that they can still participate and help out others,” said medical mission leader and UT professor, Dr. Richard Paat.

Paat says he knows from past experience what type of supplies will be useful for the thousands injured.

“Everything from wound care to dressings to intubation things,” said Paat.

He adds that this could only get done with local doctors donating their leftover supplies, and UT medical students giving up some of their time to fill and transport packed boxes.

“Even people that find something in their garage and say, ‘hey this isn’t needed anymore can we use this, and we look through it and if we can use it by all means, we second-life it’,” Paat said.

Paat says the packing will be completed tonight, then some students will drive the supplies to the Turkish Council in Chicago, and everything can be shipped from there as soon as possible.

