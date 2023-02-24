Birthday Club
Man arrested in Hicksville for sexual assault, Community Control violation

At approximately 1 a.m. on Feb. 24, Jacy Barnwell, 31, of Cecil, Ohio, was taken into custody by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.(Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested early Friday morning after committing a sexual assault in Hicksville and violating his Community Control, according to the Hicksville Police Department.

HPD says on Feb. 23, around 11:20 p.m., the Defiance County Communications Center received a call saying a male entered a residence on Perry Street in the Village of Hicksville and committed a sexual assault.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Feb. 24, Jacy Barnwell, 31, of Cecil, Ohio, was taken into custody by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office for a Community Control violation. According to HPD, Barnwell is currently on Community Control out of the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a previous Burglary conviction from 2020.

Barnwell was turned over to HPD and was interviewed before he was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He is being held on the Community Control violation.

HPD says Barnwell will later be charged with aggravated burglary, a first degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony. Those charges will be filed through Defiance Municipal Court on Feb 24.

This investigation is ongoing.

