Miller Ferry trips return early this year

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Your trip to the Lake Erie islands could come sooner this year.

Miller Ferry is getting an early start to the season and will begin service to Put-in-Bay starting Wednesday March 1. Ferries to Middle Bass Island will run March 24th and 26th.

The Miller Boat Line said all trips are weather permitting. Find the ferry schedule and details about fares, directions, and attractions at the link here.

