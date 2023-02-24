Birthday Club
Miller Ferry trips return early this year

Miller Ferry service resumes early in 2023
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Your trip to the Lake Erie islands could come sooner this year.

Miller Ferry is getting an early start to the season and will begin service to Put-in-Bay starting Wednesday March 1. Ferries to Middle Bass Island will run March 24th and 26th.

The Miller Boat Line said all trips are weather permitting. Find the ferry schedule and details about fares, directions, and attractions at the link here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

