Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

OSHP seizes over $45,000 in drugs during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man on the Ohio...
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man on the Ohio Turnpike after he was found with more than $45,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man on the Ohio Turnpike after he was found with more than $45,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

An OSHP spokesperson said the traffic stop occurred at 10:51 a.m. on Feb. 21 following a too-close violation on the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Impala and observed criminal indicators, officials said.

Officials said a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the car, which revealed 508 grams of cocaine and 2 pounds of marijuana. Officials said the drugs were worth approximately $45,775.

Police arrested the 60-year-old, identified as Edward Hanserd from Detroit, and charged whim with first-degree possession and trafficking in cocaine and a fifth-degree possession of marijuana.

Edward Hanserd
Edward Hanserd(Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Hanserd could face up to 23 years in prison and up to a $42,500 fine.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
The incident happened on Feb. 22 around 5:45 p.m. on the 42000 block of 30th St. near 42nd...
Volunteer firefighter killed by downed power line in Michigan
Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo
BODY CAM: Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Ebony McKenzie
Toledo woman convicted in crash that killed her twin sister

Latest News

13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Feb. 24, 2023
Company C Dance Club performs 'Tempo' this weekend
Company C Dance Club performs 'Tempo' this weekend
Ethan visits Knueven Creamery and Market in Gilboa
Ethan visits Knueven Creamery and Market in Gilboa
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Toledo teen suffers serious injuries in stabbing, police say