OSHP seizes over $45,000 in drugs during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man on the Ohio Turnpike after he was found with more than $45,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

An OSHP spokesperson said the traffic stop occurred at 10:51 a.m. on Feb. 21 following a too-close violation on the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Impala and observed criminal indicators, officials said.

Officials said a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the car, which revealed 508 grams of cocaine and 2 pounds of marijuana. Officials said the drugs were worth approximately $45,775.

Police arrested the 60-year-old, identified as Edward Hanserd from Detroit, and charged whim with first-degree possession and trafficking in cocaine and a fifth-degree possession of marijuana.

Edward Hanserd (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Hanserd could face up to 23 years in prison and up to a $42,500 fine.

