Poco Piatti opens up shop in Market Hall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A brand new version of Poco Piatti called “The Garden” will be setting up shop in Market Hall, next to the Ribbon at Glass City Metropark.

The director of Enterprise development, Mike Keedy, says when it came to choosing a restaurant to fill the spot, Poco Piatti checked all the boxes.

" A local operator that’s serving locally produced fresh food, and is something that would be open and accessible to the neighborhood and the community and really a mission-aligned partner with the Metroparks.”

Owner of Poco Piatti Elias Hajjar said his family appreciates the way Toledoans love to support small businesses.

“My family has been in the restaurant business here for almost 50 years. And for us to now be a part of something like this, such a great, exciting, new, fun thing for the city of Toledo, it’s an honor on our part.”

The addition will be completed in June.

