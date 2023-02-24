Birthday Club
Referee saved by Toledo firefighter after collapse will referee Glass City Wrangler’s home opener

Myles Copeland made national headlines when he saved the life of a referee during a basketball...
Myles Copeland made national headlines when he saved the life of a referee during a basketball game in New York.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The referee who was saved by a Toledo firefighter after suffering a heart attack during a basketball game will be refereeing the home opener for the Glass City Wranglers next week.

The basketball game will take place on March 2 at Owens Community College.

While refereeing a basketball game last June, John Sculli collapsed on the court and suffered a heart attack. Myles Copeland, a Toledo firefighter who was playing in the game, immediately jumped into action and administered CPR which saved Sculli’s life.

The Glass City Wranglers say Copeland and Sculli will be reunited at the home opener next week.

