Revitalization efforts underway at Mall of Monroe

MONROE, Ohio (WTVG) - Signs announcing new businesses are covering the Mall of Monroe as revitalization efforts remain underway.

“It’s definitely been challenging. We’ve had to learn to think outside the box,” said Property Manager Rhonda Howard. “But also, it’s so exciting to see the way the mall is redeveloping. If you looked at malls our size in our market across the country, you would know that it’s a miracle really that this mall is even here”.

The mall’s revitalization effort began in 2020 as local leaders were asked how to serve the community better.

“They all said that Monroe wanted two sets of things: outdoor recreation for adults and indoor recreation for kids and adolescents,” said redeveloper Tim Matune.

The Mall of Monroe has already welcomed new tenants, including Domka Outdoors, which opened last summer, and Ragnarok Motorworks and Supply which is expected to open this year.

“This location is 70,000 square feet. 35,000 square feet is completely dedicated to performance automotive,” said Jake James, owner of Ragnarok Motorworks and Supply. “The other 35,000 square feet is an outdoor store. Kind of think of a Cabela’s or an REI. Very high-end retailer.”

Matune estimates that since 2020, the mall has gone from 25% occupancy to 75%. Matune says the mall is still growing with new stores like The Mystery Shop, a consignment shop of local vendors, Disctopia, a record and comic book store, and Cubesmart Storage Facility.

More stores are expected to open this year.

“We’re kind of a middle market. There are bigger malls to the North and South of us,” said Howard. “So we really want to make this be the kind of shopping center the community will embrace. Find the needs of our unique market and then fulfill those needs.”

There are still open storefronts at the mall, but Howard says they’re filling up fast. They have meetings in the coming weeks to fill three more stores.

