This week’s Hittin’ the Town is all fun and games

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a Maumee business focused on the art of playing games with everything from board games and trading card games to miniatures.

When it comes to gaming, Josh Sapp has a simple description.

“It really brings your imagination to life,” Sapp said.

Sapp said that’s exactly what happens at Old School Gaming.

“We help people get outside their comfort realm. They put down the cell phone, gather with friends face to face, and bring old school gaming back into their life a little bit.”

Old School Gaming started in Josh’s basement and quickly grew from there. The Maumee store includes retail space and play space. Everyone is welcome to come in and try their hand at the games.

“There are many developers with thousands of titles. There are many genres. Everything from bird watching to war and food. We have just about any game you can think of. "

Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering are two of the most popular games. Miniatures are also a fan favorite.

“You pick an army, put together the miniatures and then paint them. The artistic ability some people have is insane. Think of it as an old time model plane or car, except the little guy is this big and it comes in about 30 pieces, so you are gluing painting and pasting.”

There are also plenty of old school games here.

“We have games like Monopoly, Risk, Chutes and Ladders, Left Center Right.”

Josh says most of the customers are between the ages of 25 and 45, but there’s plenty of action here for the younger crowd, too.

“Our hottest event right now is the first Saturday of every month we run a 15 and under Dungeons and Dragons event. Bring your kids, you don’t have to bring anything else, just show up. A lot of the parents will go play a game while they’re waiting.”

Josh says no experience is necessary.

“If you don’t have any we have a fine staff that would love to explain things, sit down and show you how to play and answer any questions.”

Thursdays are board game night. It’s free to come in and play, but the tables fill up quickly.

“You just bust out a board game, play with your family and friends or you can come in by yourself, someone will welcome you. You don’t need to bring anything, just come out and play.”

From special events to time with friends, Josh says he loves watching what he helped create, make others happy.

“Everyone here is smiling and laughing. It is a good atmosphere. A lot of customers have become my friends. As they say, if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.”

Old School Gaming is open seven days a week. It’s in the Chesterfield Plaza Shopping Center on Conant Street. To learn more, click here.

