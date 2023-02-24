Toledo teen suffers serious injuries in stabbing, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo teenager suffered serious injuries in a stabbing Thursday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department.

According to police records, an unknown suspect stabbed an 18-year-old man in the chest Thursday morning in the 2400 block of Lawrence. Police described the teen’s injury as serious but non-life-threatening.

A woman called police around 10:00 a.m. saying there was a female intruder in her house with a gun. Police arrived and learned the caller’s son had been stabbed and was already being taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle. The suspects ran away from the scene of the stabbing before officers arrived.

Police did not identify any suspects in the report and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

