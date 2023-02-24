Toledo Zoo adds polar bear cub pool livestream

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As part of the growing anticipation for the twin polar bear cubs to make their public debut this spring, the Toledo Zoo has added a new way to keep tabs on the cuddly fur balls.

You can watch them learn to swim on a livestream!

When they choose to jump in is up to them, but they continue to explore their area every day, learning new motor skills.

The behind-the-scenes live feed will be available daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: http://ow.ly/va5v50N1UvQ

We’ve embedded the link below:

