Toledo Zoo adds polar bear cub pool livestream
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As part of the growing anticipation for the twin polar bear cubs to make their public debut this spring, the Toledo Zoo has added a new way to keep tabs on the cuddly fur balls.
You can watch them learn to swim on a livestream!
When they choose to jump in is up to them, but they continue to explore their area every day, learning new motor skills.
The behind-the-scenes live feed will be available daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: http://ow.ly/va5v50N1UvQ
We’ve embedded the link below:
