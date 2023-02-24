TPD: Car falls on men doing maintenance during police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car fell on two men doing maintenance work on it in Toledo when another car hit it during a police chase, according to the Toledo Police Department.

According to police records, officers tried to pull over a driver in a vehicle that didn’t have any lights on near Smead and Palmwood Thursday night. The driver didn’t stop and officers started to pursue the vehicle. Police said the suspect vehicle hit two parked cars on Avondale Court, one of which had two men underneath it doing mechanical work. The car fell on them and they were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said the driver continued to flee police after hitting the parked cars. Police reports did not list the name of the suspect but it did say that charges are pending further investigation.

