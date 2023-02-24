Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Car falls on men doing maintenance during police chase

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car fell on two men doing maintenance work on it in Toledo when another car hit it during a police chase, according to the Toledo Police Department.

According to police records, officers tried to pull over a driver in a vehicle that didn’t have any lights on near Smead and Palmwood Thursday night. The driver didn’t stop and officers started to pursue the vehicle. Police said the suspect vehicle hit two parked cars on Avondale Court, one of which had two men underneath it doing mechanical work. The car fell on them and they were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said the driver continued to flee police after hitting the parked cars. Police reports did not list the name of the suspect but it did say that charges are pending further investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
The incident happened on Feb. 22 around 5:45 p.m. on the 42000 block of 30th St. near 42nd...
Volunteer firefighter killed by downed power line in Michigan
Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo
BODY CAM: Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Ebony McKenzie
Toledo woman convicted in crash that killed her twin sister

Latest News

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Toledo teen suffers serious injuries in stabbing, police say
The City of Adrian says a branch pick-up will take place throughout the city next week.
City of Adrian announces winter storm branch pickup and compost site hours
Toledo Police asked the public for help locating Christopher Knee
WANTED: Toledo man accused of burning down his own mother’s house for insurance money
At approximately 1 a.m. on Feb. 24, Jacy Barnwell, 31, of Cecil, Ohio, was taken into custody...
Man arrested in Hicksville for sexual assault, Community Control violation