TPD releases new details in fatal dog attack

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released new information regarding a fatal dog attack earlier this week.

According to TPD, officers responded to a call on Monday on Wright Avenue around 7 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers found 58-year-old Bonnie Varnes lying face down in the backyard.

According to the police report, the dog owner – Varnes’s daughter –showed officers camera footage of Varnes taking the dog – which is described as a Pitbull – out on a leash.

She was then pulled to the ground and attacked. Varnes was pronounced dead on the scene.

“It’s incredibly sad for the family and for everyone. Dogs are our best friends, and whenever you hear of a situation like that, it’s heartbreaking,” says Jean Keating, the Executive Director of the Lucas County Pit Crew.

Keating says people often characterize Pitbulls as aggressive, but she says that is not fair.

“Breed truly is irrelevant. I’ve owned a ton of dogs, all my friends have dogs, and my family has dogs, and they are wonderful. But you are always gonna have those situations, and we need to be prepared for that,” says Keating.

Keating further said that dogs are “remarkably safe animals”.

“ Dogs are remarkably safe animals, and in this country, we average 30 to 35 deaths a year. And we have hundreds of thousands of dogs in this country, and we treat them horribly in many circumstances, and 99.9% of the time, they choose not to bite us,” says Keating.

According to the Lucas County Dog Warden, the animal was euthanized on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

