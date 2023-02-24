Birthday Club
Tree branch pierces roof, crashes into kitchen steps away from family

Michigan ice storm brings down tree branches, causing power outages in various counties
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) -Cleanup continues in Michigan after the ice storm that brought down tree limbs and took out the power. One family had an extremely close call.

You can see the limbs of this tree crashed down onto this house on wells road. Inside, a branch pierced the roof and slammed into the kitchen while the family inside was only feet away.

“And we heard like three large cracks, and it was just like, and then the whole house shook,” said Natalie Streeter, the homeowner. “Quite a large branch came through the roof, through the ceiling here, hit the stove, broke the cast iron grates, and then, of course, landed on the floor, and we just kind of sat there for a second like, ‘What just happened?’” she said.

The branch came off this tree in Nicole’s backyard along wells road outside Dundee.

“And then we got up, of course, to look out the door and see that, you know, half the tree in our backyard is laying on our house,” Natalie said

It fell at about 5:30 this morning after a coating of ice weighed everything down.

Not far away, in the village of Dundee, workers were on cleanup duty, collecting fallen branches along the streets and mulching them up.

The same goes for Tecumseh, about 20 minutes west in Lenawee County, and in Hillsdale County, even farther out … the ice was even thicker.

Tree limbs there knocked out power, just like at Nicole’s house.

Yet, Nicole has another issue.

“Oh yeah, you can see, you can feel the air come through, and you can see daylight,” Nicole said.

Currently, she’s running a generator while waiting for Edison to ensure the power does not reenergize to provide a tree-cutting crew that can get to work.

“We’re just grateful that none of us were hurt. None of the dogs were hurt, so we’re good with that,” Nicole said.

