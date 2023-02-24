WANTED: Toledo man accused of burning down his own mother’s house for insurance money

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a man suspected of burning down his own mother’s home in January.

Toledo Police asked the public for help locating Christopher Knee who is wanted on charges of arson, insurance fraud and receiving stolen property.

The fire occurred on the 3100 block of Radford on January 4.

Neighbors informed police about suspicions they had about the people that lived in the home, and said there was a U-Haul truck parked outside that had just left that day.

Anyone with info call OR text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

