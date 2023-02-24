WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Feb. 24, 2023
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- 15 arrested in NW Ohio for alleged child sex crimes
- Toledo woman dies from dog attack in her backyard
- Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
- TPD: Toledo pizza delivery driver shot on the job
- Suspect in Bluffton officer death takes plea deal in Hancock County charges
- Witnesses record video of man pointing a gun at occupants of another vehicle after a crash
- NTSB: Train conductor received alarm to inspect hot axle before East Palestine train derailment
- 1 MSU student discharged from hospital
- OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
- Abortion rights groups ready 2023 ballot measure in Ohio
- Toledo City Council approves settlement with Buckeye over Summit Street project
- BODY CAM: Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo
- Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
- 2023 Biggest Week in American Birding registration is now open
- How to claim your lost or forgotten money
- SE Michigan cleaning up after ice storm damage, power outages
- BODY CAM: Coach Harbaugh helps police move a tree during ice storms
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.