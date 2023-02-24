Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Feb. 24, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament
The incident happened on Feb. 22 around 5:45 p.m. on the 42000 block of 30th St. near 42nd...
Volunteer firefighter killed by downed power line in Michigan
Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo
BODY CAM: Ohio authorities relay life-saving antivenom from Toledo Zoo
Camryn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe
Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion
Ebony McKenzie
Toledo woman convicted in crash that killed her twin sister

Latest News

Company C Dance Club performs 'Tempo' this weekend
Company C Dance Club performs 'Tempo' this weekend
Ethan visits Knueven Creamery and Market in Gilboa
Ethan visits Knueven Creamery and Market in Gilboa
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Toledo teen suffers serious injuries in stabbing, police say
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man on the Ohio...
OSHP seizes over $45,000 in drugs during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike