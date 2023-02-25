Birthday Club
2/25: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Snow clearing east; 40s today, 50s Sunday
Snow clearing east this morning, and whatever doesn't melt today almost certainly will Sunday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
It’s the little clipper that could... many of us had less than 1″ of snow overnight, but it packed a punch on the roads this morning with multiple accidents reported (including a closure of I-75 NB near downtown Toledo). That snow is already clearing east, allowing for melting to take hold this afternoon with highs in the 40s and breaks of sun... and whatever doesn’t melt today, won’t stand up well to Sunday’s low-50s. We’ll start the new work week on the stormy side, with up to 1″ of rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible along with gusty winds.

