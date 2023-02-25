2/25: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

It’s the little clipper that could... many of us had less than 1″ of snow overnight, but it packed a punch on the roads this morning with multiple accidents reported (including a closure of I-75 NB near downtown Toledo). That snow is already clearing east, allowing for melting to take hold this afternoon with highs in the 40s and breaks of sun... and whatever doesn’t melt today, won’t stand up well to Sunday’s low-50s. We’ll start the new work week on the stormy side, with up to 1″ of rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible along with gusty winds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.