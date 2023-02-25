Birthday Club
Car collides with train at North Detroit Avenue

Person drives into stationary train
Person drives into stationary train(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is at the hospital Saturday morning after driving their car into a stationary train.

It happened in the 4000 block of North Detroit Avenue in the early hours Saturday. 13abc crews talked to officials at the scene who said the driver was conscious but they weren’t sure how minor or severe the injuries for the individual could be.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

