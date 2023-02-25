Diaper bank provides thousands of diapers every month for local parents in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Having enough diapers for your children is something a lot of people take for granted. For some, making that happen is a struggle. But a team effort is providing thousands of diapers for those in need every month.

The numbers clearly illustrate the need in this community. Tens of thousands of diapers were given out through The Salvation Army diaper bank last month alone.

Lily Hagigat Vrzal, a nurse and member of the Junior League of Toledo, said struggling to purchase diapers is more common than people may believe.

“One in three families in the United States do struggle to afford enough diapers. Infants can go through up to 12 diapers a day, so it really adds up quickly, especially if you have more than one child in diapers,” Hagigat Vrzal said.

That’s where the diaper bank comes in. Beth Schwandt, the operations manager of The Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio, said the bank was able to make quite a difference last month.

“Last month alone, we gave away 25,000 diapers,” Schwandt said.

As one can imagine, the shelves constantly need to be restocked. Schwandt says such is possible thanks to teamwork and collaboration.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department and the Junior League of Toledo are part of the work of the diaper bank.

“Through the community partners, we are able to change lives every day,” Schwandt said.

Hagigat Vrzal says the Junior League has a special program called As We Grow that distributes diapers, wipes, and cream to community partners, like the Salvation Army. “It’s nice to know you can take a diaper and influence the lives of people in our city for the better,” she said.

Diapers may seem like something every parent can access, but that’s not the case for so many in our community. Some assistance programs don’t provide funding for diapers. And Schwandt says the shocking truth is that some children have to wear the same diaper for days.

“Imagine a baby or a toddler having to wear a diaper for 3 to 4 days at a time. They are wet, soiled, walking around, and sleeping in the same diaper. It happens more than you think,” Schwandt said.

Hagigat Vrzal says not changing a baby’s diapers creates all kinds of possible health concerns that can be fatal.

“It can give a child a severe diaper rash that can get infected. They can also get a urinary tract infection. It really can infect a lot of things about a child’s health. Not having clean diapers can kill an infant,” Hagigat Vrzal said.

Lily says not having diapers can also be a barrier to education and employment.“Parents can’t send kids to daycare or enroll their kids in early childhood education programs if they can’t provide diapers. If their children can’t be in daycare, they often can’t work, so it really is a barrier to things in life.”

Everyone in this work loves watching the change a simple diaper can bring about.

“When parents see the diapers, it is such a relief to them. In this world, a lot of people feel left out. This makes them feel seen and heard,” said Schwandt.

There are diaper distributions at The Salvation Army twice a week. If you need help or want to donate diapers, call The Salvation Army at (419) 241-1138.

