Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight

Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma...
Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eight people were injured early Saturday after a fight broke out at an Oklahoma City nightclub, according to authorities.

Police officers posted outside the Pink Parrot bar in the city’s Bricktown district saw the fight happen and noticed multiple injured people coming out of the venue, according to a Saturday statement by Oklahoma City Police. Officers applied tourniquets and pressure to stop the loss of blood after seeing two of the victims had serious stab wounds and two others were heavily bleeding, police said.

According to the statement, at least eight people are known to have been injured. Two people had critical injuries and six had minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the fight and no arrests have been made, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the suspect vehicle hit two parked cars on Avondale Court, one of which had two men...
TPD: Car struck during police chase falls on men doing maintenance
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a fire that broke out at Glendale Garden...
TFRD investigates fire at local restaurant
Toledo Police asked the public for help locating Christopher Knee
WANTED: Toledo man accused of burning down his own mother’s house for insurance money
Mystery signs popping up on area streets
I-Team: Who’s behind the mystery signs popping up on area streets
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Toledo teen suffers serious injuries in stabbing, police say

Latest News

Michigan State Police from the Monroe Post arrived on the scene of a woman who had been hit by...
Woman killed by car while crossing Telegraph Road in Monroe County
What started as a normal ride on a city bus quickly turned into a parent’s worst nightmare.
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in Minnesota
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on