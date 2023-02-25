I-Team: Who’s behind the mystery signs popping up on area streets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some new signs are popping up through the region on poles meant just for traffic signs.

However, they have nothing to do with roads. 13abc spotted them in two locations Friday.

Perhaps you’ve spotted others in your neighborhoods or even on your drive.

They might be hard to digest when you drive by fully, but they deliver a serious message.

“I think it’s been about three weeks since I’ve noticed them,” said West Toledo resident Katy Figy.

Figy has walked her dog, Jake, past it a few times. It says “Survivors of OSU.”

“I thought maybe it was an advertisement for something. Like someone trying to sell their business,” said Figy.

You’re directed to Survivors of OSU by clicking on the QR code. It’s in reference to the sex abuse scandal from Ohio State University involving Doctor Richard Strauss.

The university released a report a few years ago documenting the abuse of at least 177 former students from 1978 until 1998 connected to him.

According to site organizers, people can learn about the case and send an email to OSU administrators to encourage them to do more for victims and less to protect their image.

“They’re kinda alarming. I don’t know why they’re here or what they’re doing,” says Figy.

We don’t know who exactly is putting them up in the Toledo region.

The city or State might have issues about where they are placed on these poles specifically designed for traffic signs.

13abc reached out to the group facilitating the website. The site says they are survivors, survivors’ spouses, & supporters of OSU survivors. 13abc was told the signs are intended to spread awareness scandal statewide and beyond.

