Man breaks into Toledo home, kidnaps teen girl with autism, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police arrested the man they say broke into a home and kidnapped a teenage girl with autism.

The suspect, Dwight D. Mickel, 63, “forcibly entered” a home on Elliott Avenue Friday, according to court filings. Once inside, police said he “forcibly removed” a 15-year-old girl who has autism and put her into his vehicle.

Authorities said they found Mickel and the girl an hour later and about two miles away from the home.

The family who lives at the house doesn’t know Mickel, police said in court documents. Officers charged him with kidnapping and burglary.

Mickel faces another burglary charge stemming from a separate incident Friday where police said he broke into a house on Prospect Avenue. Detectives said he ordered two people inside to get out after he broke into the home.

He’s set to appear in court Monday for his arraignment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.