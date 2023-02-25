Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police: 2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in truck

Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.(Vermont State Police)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACHAM, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont have arrested two people after a woman was found inside a truck with her head covered and her hands bound with duct tape.

According to the Vermont State Police, Mack Varnum, 45, and Nichole Cloutier, 36, face multiple charges including kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault. Varnum also faces a charge of attempted murder.

The report of the bound woman came in Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim told them she was picked up on the side of the road by Varnum and Cloutier and then restrained and bound. She said they drove her around for several hours while threatening her life.

Police said the victim was left alone at some point in the truck and managed to break free to drive away. She drove herself to St. Johnsbury Village where she was spotted.

Investigators said the woman was freed by first responders, treated at the hospital and released.

Varnum and Cloutier are currently being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the suspect vehicle hit two parked cars on Avondale Court, one of which had two men...
TPD: Car struck during police chase falls on men doing maintenance
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a fire that broke out at Glendale Garden...
TFRD investigates fire at local restaurant
Toledo Police asked the public for help locating Christopher Knee
WANTED: Toledo man accused of burning down his own mother’s house for insurance money
Mystery signs popping up on area streets
I-Team: Who’s behind the mystery signs popping up on area streets
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Toledo teen suffers serious injuries in stabbing, police say

Latest News

Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in Minnesota
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on
The Toledo Police Department’s Investigative Services Division arrested and charged Sequoia...
Toledo woman charged with murdering friend in Saturday stabbing
Angelo Harrod was convicted of fatally shooting the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy football...
Man gets life in prison for killing Navy midshipman’s mother